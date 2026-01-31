Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

Shield-IoT ShieldEdge: Agentless AI security platform for IoT/OT/IT edge network visibility & threat mgmt. built by Shield-IoT. Core capabilities include Agentless, device-agnostic network traffic analysis (TCP/IP headers) with no device installation or network changes required, Asset Intelligence: visibility into edge-connected devices including risk profiling, network behavior, link/geo maps, and usage trends, AI Threat Management: Coreset-based ML/DL anomaly detection, agentic AI security expert, 100+ threat intelligence feeds, and 30+ auto-configured detection rules..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.