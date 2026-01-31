Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Shield-IoT ShieldEdge is a commercial iot security tool by Shield-IoT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT/OT networks without the budget for device-level agents should start with ShieldEdge; its agentless TCP/IP traffic analysis discovers and profiles edge devices with zero installation friction. The platform covers the full NIST Identify-to-Detect chain, including continuous asset monitoring and AI-driven anomaly detection across 100+ threat feeds, with automated compliance reporting for GDPR, NIST 2.0, and IEC 62443. Skip this if your priority is threat response and remediation; ShieldEdge excels at visibility and detection but offers less depth in automated containment than tools with tighter firewall or segmentation integration.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Agentless AI security platform for IoT/OT/IT edge network visibility & threat mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Shield-IoT ShieldEdge for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Shield-IoT ShieldEdge: Agentless AI security platform for IoT/OT/IT edge network visibility & threat mgmt. built by Shield-IoT. Core capabilities include Agentless, device-agnostic network traffic analysis (TCP/IP headers) with no device installation or network changes required, Asset Intelligence: visibility into edge-connected devices including risk profiling, network behavior, link/geo maps, and usage trends, AI Threat Management: Coreset-based ML/DL anomaly detection, agentic AI security expert, 100+ threat intelligence feeds, and 30+ auto-configured detection rules..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Shield-IoT ShieldEdge differentiates with Agentless, device-agnostic network traffic analysis (TCP/IP headers) with no device installation or network changes required, Asset Intelligence: visibility into edge-connected devices including risk profiling, network behavior, link/geo maps, and usage trends, AI Threat Management: Coreset-based ML/DL anomaly detection, agentic AI security expert, 100+ threat intelligence feeds, and 30+ auto-configured detection rules.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Shield-IoT ShieldEdge is developed by Shield-IoT. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Shield-IoT ShieldEdge serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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