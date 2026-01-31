Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

Shield-IoT AI Threat Management: AI-powered IoT/OT threat detection via network traffic analysis. built by Shield-IoT. Core capabilities include Coreset-AI unsupervised machine learning anomaly detection for unknown threats, Agentic AI (LLM-driven) security expert for contextual event narratives and recommendations, Rule-based detection engine with 30+ pre-built rules and a no-code rule wizard..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.