Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Shield-IoT AI Threat Management is a commercial iot security tool by Shield-IoT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Shield-IoT AI Threat Management
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams managing industrial networks without visibility into anomalous device behavior should start here; Shield-IoT AI Threat Management's unsupervised learning detects unknown threats in network traffic that rule-based tools miss entirely. The combination of Coreset-AI for zero-day detection and an LLM-driven security expert that explains findings in operational context means your analysts spend less time triangulating alerts and more time responding, supported by forensic details like PCAP links per event. Skip this if your environment is primarily IT-focused or you need agent-based visibility on individual endpoints; Shield-IoT's strength is passive network monitoring for OT/IoT segments where you can't install agents.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
AI-powered IoT/OT threat detection via network traffic analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Shield-IoT AI Threat Management for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Shield-IoT AI Threat Management: AI-powered IoT/OT threat detection via network traffic analysis. built by Shield-IoT. Core capabilities include Coreset-AI unsupervised machine learning anomaly detection for unknown threats, Agentic AI (LLM-driven) security expert for contextual event narratives and recommendations, Rule-based detection engine with 30+ pre-built rules and a no-code rule wizard..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Shield-IoT AI Threat Management differentiates with Coreset-AI unsupervised machine learning anomaly detection for unknown threats, Agentic AI (LLM-driven) security expert for contextual event narratives and recommendations, Rule-based detection engine with 30+ pre-built rules and a no-code rule wizard.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Shield-IoT AI Threat Management is developed by Shield-IoT. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Shield-IoT AI Threat Management serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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