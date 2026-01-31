Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform is a commercial quantum security tool by Post-Quantum. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform
Enterprises and mid-market organizations with hybrid infrastructure and near-term crypto-migration urgency should evaluate Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform for its modular approach to identity, VPN, and messaging protection without rip-and-replace demands. The platform implements RFC9370 hybrid classical-plus-post-quantum encryption across multiple attack surfaces, covers NIST CSF 2.0 authentication and data security functions, and maintains backward compatibility with legacy systems, which matters in organizations where forklift upgrades aren't realistic. This is not the tool for teams still evaluating whether quantum risk justifies budget allocation; Post-Quantum assumes you've already decided to act.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Modular PQC platform covering identity, VPN, and messaging security.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform: Modular PQC platform covering identity, VPN, and messaging security. built by Post-Quantum. Core capabilities include Multi-factor biometric authentication (Nomidio), Quantum-resistant credential management, Approval-as-a-service (Quorum)..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform differentiates with Multi-factor biometric authentication (Nomidio), Quantum-resistant credential management, Approval-as-a-service (Quorum).
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform is developed by Post-Quantum. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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