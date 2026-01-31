Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform: Modular PQC platform covering identity, VPN, and messaging security. built by Post-Quantum. Core capabilities include Multi-factor biometric authentication (Nomidio), Quantum-resistant credential management, Approval-as-a-service (Quorum)..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.