Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Lansweeper Asset Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged devices will get immediate value from Lansweeper Asset Discovery because it actually finds what you don't know exists, not just catalogs what you've already approved. The combination of active scanning, passive network monitoring, and agentless cloud API integration across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud means you're covering IT, OT, IoT, and off-network endpoints in one inventory without the agent sprawl that kills adoption. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or remediation workflows baked in; Lansweeper feeds asset data to your existing security tools rather than replacing them.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Lansweeper Asset Discovery for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Lansweeper Asset Discovery: Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated network asset discovery across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments, Active scanning for detailed information on known and managed devices, Passive discovery via network traffic monitoring for unmanaged assets..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Lansweeper Asset Discovery differentiates with Automated network asset discovery across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments, Active scanning for detailed information on known and managed devices, Passive discovery via network traffic monitoring for unmanaged assets.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Lansweeper Asset Discovery is developed by Lansweeper. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Lansweeper Asset Discovery serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox