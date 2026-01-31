Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.

Lansweeper Asset Discovery

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged devices will get immediate value from Lansweeper Asset Discovery because it actually finds what you don't know exists, not just catalogs what you've already approved. The combination of active scanning, passive network monitoring, and agentless cloud API integration across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud means you're covering IT, OT, IoT, and off-network endpoints in one inventory without the agent sprawl that kills adoption. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or remediation workflows baked in; Lansweeper feeds asset data to your existing security tools rather than replacing them.