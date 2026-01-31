Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

CrowdStrike Falcon for XIoT: XIoT security platform providing visibility and protection for IoT/OT assets. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Visibility for XIoT assets, Protection for mission-critical XIoT devices, Integration with Falcon platform..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.