Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. CrowdStrike Falcon for XIoT is a commercial cps protection tool by CrowdStrike. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Enterprise security teams managing critical OT/IoT infrastructure will benefit most from Falcon for XIoT because it deploys without downtime, a requirement that kills most competing platforms when you're protecting operational networks where outages cost money. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 pillars from asset discovery through continuous monitoring, and integrates directly into existing Falcon deployments rather than forcing a separate console. Skip this if your environment is mostly IT assets with a few IoT sensors; the pricing and feature set target organizations where XIoT visibility is a compliance or operational necessity, not a nice-to-have.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
XIoT security platform providing visibility and protection for IoT/OT assets
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs CrowdStrike Falcon for XIoT for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
CrowdStrike Falcon for XIoT: XIoT security platform providing visibility and protection for IoT/OT assets. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Visibility for XIoT assets, Protection for mission-critical XIoT devices, Integration with Falcon platform..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). CrowdStrike Falcon for XIoT differentiates with Visibility for XIoT assets, Protection for mission-critical XIoT devices, Integration with Falcon platform.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. CrowdStrike Falcon for XIoT is developed by CrowdStrike. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and CrowdStrike Falcon for XIoT serve similar CPS Protection use cases: both are CPS Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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