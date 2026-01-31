Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Claroty xDome Network Protection is a commercial cps protection tool by Claroty. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Claroty xDome Network Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending OT/ICS environments need Claroty xDome Network Protection because its AI-driven asset library actually works for cyber-physical systems where generic network tools fail to fingerprint PLCs and controllers. The passive monitoring approach means you get asset visibility without disrupting production networks, a real constraint in industrial settings that active scanners can't solve. Skip this if your environment is mostly IT infrastructure; xDome's strength in NIST ID.AM and DE.CM reflects a tool built for OT asset chaos, not general network security.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Network protection for cyber-physical systems in industrial environments
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Claroty xDome Network Protection for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Claroty xDome Network Protection: Network protection for cyber-physical systems in industrial environments. built by Claroty. Core capabilities include Passive network monitoring for CPS environments, AI-driven CPS library for asset visibility and vulnerability attribution, Safe queries for active asset discovery..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Claroty xDome Network Protection differentiates with Passive network monitoring for CPS environments, AI-driven CPS library for asset visibility and vulnerability attribution, Safe queries for active asset discovery.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Claroty xDome Network Protection is developed by Claroty. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Claroty xDome Network Protection serve similar CPS Protection use cases: both are CPS Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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