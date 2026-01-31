Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

Claroty xDome Network Protection: Network protection for cyber-physical systems in industrial environments. built by Claroty. Core capabilities include Passive network monitoring for CPS environments, AI-driven CPS library for asset visibility and vulnerability attribution, Safe queries for active asset discovery..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.