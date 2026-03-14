Tplmap

Penetration testers and red teamers validating template injection exposure across legacy web applications should run Tplmap early in assessments; it detects vulnerabilities across nine template engines (Jinja2, Mako, Twig, ERB, and others) that most generic scanners miss entirely. The 4,000+ GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and real-world adoption by practitioners who need fast command-line enumeration without GUI overhead. Skip this if your scope is Windows/.NET stacks or if you need post-exploitation payload delivery built in; Tplmap finds the hole and proves it works, then hands off to your exploitation framework.