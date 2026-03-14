Armadin AI Cybersecurity Platform: Autonomous AI platform that simulates multi-phase attack campaigns to find kill chains. built by Armadin. Core capabilities include Autonomous multi-phase attack campaign execution (Reconnaissance, Adaptive Scouting, Precision Strike), AI-driven adaptive probing that learns from each attempt in real time, Kill chain validation tied to specific objectives (domain compromise, ransomware, data exfiltration, etc.)..

Synack Attack Surface Discovery: External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting. built by Synack. Core capabilities include Self-service asset discovery for domains and IPv4 hosts, Continuous discovery engine for web, IP, and FQDN assets, Centralized asset dashboard with bulk confirmation/rejection..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.