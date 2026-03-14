docem

Penetration testers who need to quickly validate XXE and XSS vulnerabilities across multiple file formats will move faster with docem than hand-crafting payloads. The tool's free pricing and 639 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among red teamers who value speed over breadth; docem does payload injection well and stays out of your way. Skip this if you're looking for a full-stack pentest framework or something that handles SSRF, CSRF, and other injection types in one tool; docem is deliberately narrow.