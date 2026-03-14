Armadin AI Cybersecurity Platform: Autonomous AI platform that simulates multi-phase attack campaigns to find kill chains. built by Armadin. Core capabilities include Autonomous multi-phase attack campaign execution (Reconnaissance, Adaptive Scouting, Precision Strike), AI-driven adaptive probing that learns from each attempt in real time, Kill chain validation tied to specific objectives (domain compromise, ransomware, data exfiltration, etc.)..

Com Olho Bug Bounty Program: Bug bounty platform for organizations to run vulnerability disclosure programs. built by Com Olho. Core capabilities include Bug bounty program management, Vulnerability discovery for web applications, API security testing..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.