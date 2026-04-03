Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

Com Olho Bug Bounty Program: Bug bounty platform for organizations to run vulnerability disclosure programs. built by Com Olho. Core capabilities include Bug bounty program management, Vulnerability discovery for web applications, API security testing..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.