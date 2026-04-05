Mid-market and enterprise hardware and IoT teams need ArgusEye if threat modeling is currently a manual bottleneck between design and deployment. The platform ingests your actual BOMs and architecture diagrams to auto-generate MITRE ATT&CK-mapped threat models tied to NIST and IEC 62443 controls, then pushes remediation tasks directly into Jira; this closes the design-to-engineering handoff that most threat modeling tools leave broken. Skip ArgusEye if your devices are simple, already have mature threat modeling processes, or you need post-deployment runtime detection rather than pre-release risk assessment.

pytm

AppSec teams with Python-heavy codebases will get the most from pytm because it embeds threat modeling directly into the development workflow instead of treating it as a separate security gate. The framework generates threat models from code as developers commit, catching architectural risks before they reach review; 9,000 GitHub stars signal real adoption among engineering teams that actually use it. Skip pytm if your threat modeling needs include non-Python services or if you lack engineering bandwidth to integrate code-first tooling; this is a developer-first tool, not a security-first one.