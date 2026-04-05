Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ArgusEye is a commercial threat modeling tool by ArgusEye. pytm is a free threat modeling tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat modeling fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise hardware and IoT teams need ArgusEye if threat modeling is currently a manual bottleneck between design and deployment. The platform ingests your actual BOMs and architecture diagrams to auto-generate MITRE ATT&CK-mapped threat models tied to NIST and IEC 62443 controls, then pushes remediation tasks directly into Jira; this closes the design-to-engineering handoff that most threat modeling tools leave broken. Skip ArgusEye if your devices are simple, already have mature threat modeling processes, or you need post-deployment runtime detection rather than pre-release risk assessment.
AppSec teams with Python-heavy codebases will get the most from pytm because it embeds threat modeling directly into the development workflow instead of treating it as a separate security gate. The framework generates threat models from code as developers commit, catching architectural risks before they reach review; 9,000 GitHub stars signal real adoption among engineering teams that actually use it. Skip pytm if your threat modeling needs include non-Python services or if you lack engineering bandwidth to integrate code-first tooling; this is a developer-first tool, not a security-first one.
AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers.
A Pythonic framework for automated threat modeling shifting left.
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Common questions about comparing ArgusEye vs pytm for your threat modeling needs.
ArgusEye: AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers. built by ArgusEye. Core capabilities include Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE..
pytm: A Pythonic framework for automated threat modeling shifting left..
Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArgusEye and pytm serve similar Threat Modeling use cases: both are Threat Modeling tools, both cover Threat Modeling. Key differences: ArgusEye is Commercial while pytm is Free, pytm is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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