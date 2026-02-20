Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Arexdata. Cyera Access Trail is a commercial data access governance tool by Cyera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling file shares across Office 365, SharePoint, and Google Workspace need Arexdata DSPM to stop permissions creep before it becomes a breach vector. The platform's real-time permission auditing and change notification workflow catches the kind of access drift that compliance audits always flag, and it maps directly to PR.AA and PR.DS controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises file servers or lacks the governance maturity to act on permission alerts; Arexdata assumes your team will actually review and remediate the findings it surfaces. Mid-market and enterprise teams managing data access across hybrid cloud environments should pick Cyera Access Trail for its ability to track and audit AI tool activity alongside human access, a capability most competitors still treat as an afterthought. The one-year retention window and real-time processing of access events directly supports NIST RS.AN incident analysis and investigation speed when you need forensics fast. Skip this if your organization lacks mature data classification practices or treats AI monitoring as optional; Cyera assumes you already know what data matters and want visibility into who and what touches it.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling file shares across Office 365, SharePoint, and Google Workspace need Arexdata DSPM to stop permissions creep before it becomes a breach vector. The platform's real-time permission auditing and change notification workflow catches the kind of access drift that compliance audits always flag, and it maps directly to PR.AA and PR.DS controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises file servers or lacks the governance maturity to act on permission alerts; Arexdata assumes your team will actually review and remediate the findings it surfaces.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing data access across hybrid cloud environments should pick Cyera Access Trail for its ability to track and audit AI tool activity alongside human access, a capability most competitors still treat as an afterthought. The one-year retention window and real-time processing of access events directly supports NIST RS.AN incident analysis and investigation speed when you need forensics fast. Skip this if your organization lacks mature data classification practices or treats AI monitoring as optional; Cyera assumes you already know what data matters and want visibility into who and what touches it.
DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking.
Tracks and audits data access activity for humans and AI across cloud data
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata DSPM vs Cyera Access Trail for your data security posture management needs.
Arexdata DSPM: DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail..
Cyera Access Trail: Tracks and audits data access activity for humans and AI across cloud data. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Access event tracking for users, systems, and AI, Data classification correlation with access activity, Year-long retention of access records..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata DSPM differentiates with File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail. Cyera Access Trail differentiates with Access event tracking for users, systems, and AI, Data classification correlation with access activity, Year-long retention of access records.
Arexdata DSPM is developed by Arexdata. Cyera Access Trail is developed by Cyera. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Arexdata DSPM integrates with Office 365, SharePoint, OneDrive, Google Docs. Cyera Access Trail integrates with Microsoft Copilot. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Arexdata DSPM and Cyera Access Trail serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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