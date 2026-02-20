Arexdata DSPM: DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail..

Cyera Access Trail: Tracks and audits data access activity for humans and AI across cloud data. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Access event tracking for users, systems, and AI, Data classification correlation with access activity, Year-long retention of access records..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.