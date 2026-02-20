Arexdata DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Arexdata. Armor DataArmor is a commercial data security posture management tool by ArmorxAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling file shares across Office 365, SharePoint, and Google Workspace need Arexdata DSPM to stop permissions creep before it becomes a breach vector. The platform's real-time permission auditing and change notification workflow catches the kind of access drift that compliance audits always flag, and it maps directly to PR.AA and PR.DS controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises file servers or lacks the governance maturity to act on permission alerts; Arexdata assumes your team will actually review and remediate the findings it surfaces.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sensitive data spread across endpoints, mobile, and cloud need encryption that doesn't require a security team to manage keys; Armor DataArmor puts cryptographic control directly in the hands of individual users through organization-owned key management and location-aware protection. FIPS 140-2 compliance and unique per-file encryption keys address PR.DS requirements without the operational overhead of centralized key rotation. This is not for buyers looking for a detection-first security posture; Armor DataArmor prioritizes data confidentiality at rest and in transit, leaving visibility and threat response to other tools in your stack.
DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking.
Zero Trust encryption platform for endpoints, mobile, and cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata DSPM vs Armor DataArmor for your data security posture management needs.
Arexdata DSPM: DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking. built by Arexdata. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail..
Armor DataArmor: Zero Trust encryption platform for endpoints, mobile, and cloud environments. built by ArmorxAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide encryption key management, AES256-bit symmetric key encryption in block cipher mode, Organization-owned and controlled cryptography keys..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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