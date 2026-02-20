Arexdata Data Classification: Classifies and controls sensitive data across local, cloud, and endpoint environments. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Multi-environment classification management across local, cloud, and endpoint repositories, Sensitive data access audit trail with user activity logging, Data leakage protection against electronic and physical exfiltration..

Privado Privacy Scan: Code-scanning tool for data discovery, classification & privacy risk detection. built by Privado. Core capabilities include Automated code repository scanning to detect personal and sensitive data, Real-time data flow diagrams showing how data is collected, used, and shared, Automated data element tagging for privacy policy compliance contextualization..

Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.