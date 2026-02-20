Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata Data Classification is a commercial data classification tool by Arexdata. Privado Privacy Scan is a commercial data classification tool by Privado. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data classification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing data sprawl across on-premises, cloud, and endpoints will get the most from Arexdata Data Classification because it actually tracks sensitive data movement instead of just tagging it at rest. The hybrid deployment model and built-in audit trails across all three environments address NIST ID.AM and PR.DS without requiring separate tools per location. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration in motion; Arexdata excels at classification and lifecycle governance, not real-time breach prevention. Privacy and compliance teams in mid-market to enterprise organizations should pick Privado Privacy Scan if your biggest bottleneck is mapping data flows through code before they become policy violations. It automates the discovery and tagging of sensitive data across repositories, then surfaces real-time alerts when code changes introduce unauthorized third-party sharing or database access, addressing NIST ID.AM and PR.DS simultaneously. Skip this if your codebase is largely static or your engineering team resists adding another GitHub integration; the value compounds only where development velocity is high and privacy requirements are already documented.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing data sprawl across on-premises, cloud, and endpoints will get the most from Arexdata Data Classification because it actually tracks sensitive data movement instead of just tagging it at rest. The hybrid deployment model and built-in audit trails across all three environments address NIST ID.AM and PR.DS without requiring separate tools per location. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration in motion; Arexdata excels at classification and lifecycle governance, not real-time breach prevention.
Privacy and compliance teams in mid-market to enterprise organizations should pick Privado Privacy Scan if your biggest bottleneck is mapping data flows through code before they become policy violations. It automates the discovery and tagging of sensitive data across repositories, then surfaces real-time alerts when code changes introduce unauthorized third-party sharing or database access, addressing NIST ID.AM and PR.DS simultaneously. Skip this if your codebase is largely static or your engineering team resists adding another GitHub integration; the value compounds only where development velocity is high and privacy requirements are already documented.
Classifies and controls sensitive data across local, cloud, and endpoint environments.
Code-scanning tool for data discovery, classification & privacy risk detection.
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata Data Classification vs Privado Privacy Scan for your data classification needs.
Arexdata Data Classification: Classifies and controls sensitive data across local, cloud, and endpoint environments. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Multi-environment classification management across local, cloud, and endpoint repositories, Sensitive data access audit trail with user activity logging, Data leakage protection against electronic and physical exfiltration..
Privado Privacy Scan: Code-scanning tool for data discovery, classification & privacy risk detection. built by Privado. Core capabilities include Automated code repository scanning to detect personal and sensitive data, Real-time data flow diagrams showing how data is collected, used, and shared, Automated data element tagging for privacy policy compliance contextualization..
Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata Data Classification differentiates with Multi-environment classification management across local, cloud, and endpoint repositories, Sensitive data access audit trail with user activity logging, Data leakage protection against electronic and physical exfiltration. Privado Privacy Scan differentiates with Automated code repository scanning to detect personal and sensitive data, Real-time data flow diagrams showing how data is collected, used, and shared, Automated data element tagging for privacy policy compliance contextualization.
Arexdata Data Classification is developed by Arexdata. Privado Privacy Scan is developed by Privado. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Arexdata Data Classification and Privado Privacy Scan serve similar Data Classification use cases: both are Data Classification tools, both cover Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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