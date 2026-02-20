Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
archTIS NC Protect is a commercial data classification tool by archTIS. Privado Privacy Scan is a commercial data classification tool by Privado. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data classification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across Microsoft 365 and on-premises file shares need archTIS NC Protect's attribute-based access control, which evaluates policy in real time rather than relying on static labels alone. The tool covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and PR.DS (data security) with per-file encryption and dynamic watermarking that adjusts based on user, device, and network context, delivering protection that moves with your data. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or needs native cloud-only deployment without on-premises file share integration.
Privacy and compliance teams in mid-market to enterprise organizations should pick Privado Privacy Scan if your biggest bottleneck is mapping data flows through code before they become policy violations. It automates the discovery and tagging of sensitive data across repositories, then surfaces real-time alerts when code changes introduce unauthorized third-party sharing or database access, addressing NIST ID.AM and PR.DS simultaneously. Skip this if your codebase is largely static or your engineering team resists adding another GitHub integration; the value compounds only where development velocity is high and privacy requirements are already documented.
ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares.
Code-scanning tool for data discovery, classification & privacy risk detection.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing archTIS NC Protect vs Privado Privacy Scan for your data classification needs.
archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..
Privado Privacy Scan: Code-scanning tool for data discovery, classification & privacy risk detection. built by Privado. Core capabilities include Automated code repository scanning to detect personal and sensitive data, Real-time data flow diagrams showing how data is collected, used, and shared, Automated data element tagging for privacy policy compliance contextualization..
Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
archTIS NC Protect differentiates with Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels. Privado Privacy Scan differentiates with Automated code repository scanning to detect personal and sensitive data, Real-time data flow diagrams showing how data is collected, used, and shared, Automated data element tagging for privacy policy compliance contextualization.
archTIS NC Protect is developed by archTIS. Privado Privacy Scan is developed by Privado. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
archTIS NC Protect integrates with Microsoft 365, SharePoint Online, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft GCC High and 5 more. Privado Privacy Scan integrates with GitHub. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
archTIS NC Protect and Privado Privacy Scan serve similar Data Classification use cases: both are Data Classification tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox