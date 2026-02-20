archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..

Privado Privacy Scan: Code-scanning tool for data discovery, classification & privacy risk detection. built by Privado. Core capabilities include Automated code repository scanning to detect personal and sensitive data, Real-time data flow diagrams showing how data is collected, used, and shared, Automated data element tagging for privacy policy compliance contextualization..

Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.