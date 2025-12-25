Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness: Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Social engineering attack recognition training, Employee engagement and preparation programs, Concierge delivery model with tailored security expertise..

AWARE7 Live Hacking Show: Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques. built by AWARE7 GmbH. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Live hacking demonstrations covering real-world attack techniques, Customizable content tailored to audience technical level (beginners to experts), Session duration options from 30 to 90 minutes with Q&A..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.