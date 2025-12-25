Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness is a commercial security awareness training tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. AWARE7 Live Hacking Show is a commercial security awareness training tool by AWARE7 GmbH. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing failures will see the fastest ROI from Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness because its concierge model actually customizes training to your attack surface instead of shipping generic modules. The vendor's $3M Security Operations Warranty and 24/7 managed team mean you're not just buying software; you're buying accountability for measurable reduction in employee click rates. Skip this if your organization already has mature NIST PR.AT training embedded in onboarding and your phishing rates are sub-3 percent; you'll be paying for managed services you don't need.
Security leaders at SMBs and mid-market firms who need to move awareness beyond checkbox training should run AWARE7 Live Hacking Show; the live demonstration format changes how people internalize threats in ways static modules cannot. Certified experts deliver customizable sessions covering real attack chains like phishing, ransomware, and WLAN compromise, with in-person or remote options and optional recordings for those who cannot attend live. Skip this if your organization primarily needs to scale training to 5,000+ employees or demands tight LMS integration; the live-event model works best for targeted, high-impact sessions rather than broad mandatory compliance cycles.
Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks
Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques.
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness vs AWARE7 Live Hacking Show for your security awareness training needs.
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness: Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Social engineering attack recognition training, Employee engagement and preparation programs, Concierge delivery model with tailored security expertise..
AWARE7 Live Hacking Show: Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques. built by AWARE7 GmbH. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Live hacking demonstrations covering real-world attack techniques, Customizable content tailored to audience technical level (beginners to experts), Session duration options from 30 to 90 minutes with Q&A..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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