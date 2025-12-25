Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Managed Risk is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. OpenVAS is a free vulnerability assessment tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs will benefit most from Arctic Wolf Managed Risk's concierge model, which pairs continuous scanning with actual security experts who prioritize your risks instead of leaving you to triage thousands of findings. The vendor's 24x7 support and guided risk mitigation against NIST CSF 2.0 frameworks (particularly ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.PS) mean you're getting human judgment layered on top of discovery and assessment. Skip this if you need detection and response capabilities; Arctic Wolf is built for the assess-and-harden phase, not for hunting active compromises.
Security teams with limited budgets who can tolerate manual tuning will find OpenVAS valuable for network-wide vulnerability discovery at zero cost. It runs on commodity hardware, covers CVSS scoring across 200,000+ known vulnerabilities, and integrates with Greenbone's commercial support if you need it later. Skip this if your organization lacks Linux administration depth or expects a polished UI and hands-off updates; OpenVAS demands configuration discipline and prioritizes breadth of scanning over ease of operation.
Managed service for discovering, assessing, and hardening digital risks
OpenVAS is an open-source vulnerability scanner that provides extensive testing capabilities for identifying security weaknesses in networks and systems.
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Managed Risk vs OpenVAS for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Arctic Wolf Managed Risk: Managed service for discovering, assessing, and hardening digital risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Environment discovery and assessment, Digital risk identification, Security hardening guidance..
OpenVAS: OpenVAS is an open-source vulnerability scanner that provides extensive testing capabilities for identifying security weaknesses in networks and systems..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Managed Risk and OpenVAS serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Key differences: Arctic Wolf Managed Risk is Commercial while OpenVAS is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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