Arctic Wolf Managed Risk: Managed service for discovering, assessing, and hardening digital risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Environment discovery and assessment, Digital risk identification, Security hardening guidance..

Asimily Vulnerability Prioritization: Vulnerability prioritization platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Asimily. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability ranking based on likelihood and impact analysis, Risk scoring from 0-100 with industry benchmarking, Risk Simulator for modeling mitigation strategies..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.