Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response: Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI..

SaaS Alerts: Continuous SaaS security monitoring with automated threat remediation for IT teams. built by SaaS Alerts. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of user access, login attempts, and data activity across SaaS environments, Automated remediation rules to block suspicious activity and terminate compromised sessions, Identity and Access Management tracking (who logs in, from where, and what they access)..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.