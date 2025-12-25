Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response: Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI..

GLIMPS Malware for SharePoint OneDrive: Malware detection & auto-quarantine for SharePoint and OneDrive via 25+ engines. built by GLIMPS. Core capabilities include Real-time file analysis using 25+ detection engines including proprietary deep learning, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of SharePoint sites and OneDrive accounts via Microsoft Graph API, Automatic quarantine of detected threats in a dedicated, isolated SharePoint site..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.