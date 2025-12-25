Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. GLIMPS Malware for SharePoint OneDrive is a commercial cloud storage security tool by GLIMPS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated cloud SOC capacity should pick Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response for its 24/7 managed detection model with dedicated security teams, eliminating the staffing burden most organizations can't solve alone. The Security Operations Warranty backing incident response with up to $3M in financial assistance is unusual and meaningful when a breach actually happens. Skip this if your team wants to own detection workflows end-to-end or needs deep customization; the concierge model prioritizes consistency over flexibility.
GLIMPS Malware for SharePoint OneDrive
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting Microsoft 365 collaboration spaces need GLIMPS Malware for SharePoint OneDrive because it's the only tool that combines 25+ detection engines with automatic quarantine directly into SharePoint, catching threats others miss before they spread across your tenant. The 15-minute PowerShell deployment and native Microsoft Graph API integration mean you're live without infrastructure overhead, and real-time SIEM forwarding closes your detection-to-response gap. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on file servers or lacks Microsoft 365 as a core collaboration platform; GLIMPS doesn't broaden beyond SharePoint and OneDrive.
Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments
Malware detection & auto-quarantine for SharePoint and OneDrive via 25+ engines.
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response vs GLIMPS Malware for SharePoint OneDrive for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response: Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI..
GLIMPS Malware for SharePoint OneDrive: Malware detection & auto-quarantine for SharePoint and OneDrive via 25+ engines. built by GLIMPS. Core capabilities include Real-time file analysis using 25+ detection engines including proprietary deep learning, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of SharePoint sites and OneDrive accounts via Microsoft Graph API, Automatic quarantine of detected threats in a dedicated, isolated SharePoint site..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response differentiates with 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI. GLIMPS Malware for SharePoint OneDrive differentiates with Real-time file analysis using 25+ detection engines including proprietary deep learning, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of SharePoint sites and OneDrive accounts via Microsoft Graph API, Automatic quarantine of detected threats in a dedicated, isolated SharePoint site.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response is developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. GLIMPS Malware for SharePoint OneDrive is developed by GLIMPS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response and GLIMPS Malware for SharePoint OneDrive serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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