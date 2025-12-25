Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates: Agentic AI personas for security operations teams. built by ReliaQuest. Core capabilities include Role-based agentic AI personas, Digital risk protection capabilities, AI-driven security operations support..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.