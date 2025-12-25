Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates is a commercial managed detection and response tool by ReliaQuest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated 24/7 SOC capacity should evaluate Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform for its concierge MDR model, which pairs managed detection with a dedicated security team that actually owns your incident response instead of handing off tickets. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and NIST coverage across Detection, Analysis, and Incident Management functions reflect a vendor betting its revenue on outcomes rather than alerts. Skip this if you're building an internal SOC with existing staff or need granular control over your detection logic; Aurora's strength is outsourcing the entire function to practitioners who run it at scale.
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams drowning in alert volume will benefit most from ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates because its role-based AI personas actually reduce analyst toil by automating triage and initial response rather than just flagging more alerts. The platform covers incident management, continuous monitoring, and adverse event analysis across NIST CSF 2.0, with particular strength in the detect and respond functions where organizations hemorrhage time. Skip this if your team has comfortable staffing levels or you need coverage across vulnerability management and threat intelligence; GreyMatter is built specifically for augmenting stretched SOC operations, not replacing a full security program.
Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt.
Agentic AI personas for security operations teams
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform vs ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates for your managed detection and response needs.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates: Agentic AI personas for security operations teams. built by ReliaQuest. Core capabilities include Role-based agentic AI personas, Digital risk protection capabilities, AI-driven security operations support..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform differentiates with Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates differentiates with Role-based agentic AI personas, Digital risk protection capabilities, AI-driven security operations support.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform is developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates is developed by ReliaQuest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform and ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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