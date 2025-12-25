Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Managed XSIAM: 24/7 managed SOC service combining Cortex XSIAM platform with Unit 42 expertise. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring and threat detection, Zero-touch data onboarding and maintenance across 1000+ integrations, Proactive threat hunting using 500B+ daily events and 30M+ daily malware samples..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.