Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..

MCK Managed SIEM: Managed SIEM service with 24/7 threat detection and incident response. built by MCK Communications. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 security monitoring and incident response, Real-time threat detection with advanced analytics and correlation, Behavioral analytics and global threat intelligence integration..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.