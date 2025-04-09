N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..

MCK Managed SIEM: Managed SIEM service with 24/7 threat detection and incident response. built by MCK Communications. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 security monitoring and incident response, Real-time threat detection with advanced analytics and correlation, Behavioral analytics and global threat intelligence integration..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.