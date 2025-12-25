Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..

Expel Managed Detection and Response: MDR service with 13-min MTTR, 24x7 SOC, and 160+ integrations. built by Expel. Core capabilities include 24x7 security operations center monitoring, 13-minute mean time to respond, Expel Workbench operations platform..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.