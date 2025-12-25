Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Expel Managed Detection and Response is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Expel. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated 24/7 SOC capacity should evaluate Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform for its concierge MDR model, which pairs managed detection with a dedicated security team that actually owns your incident response instead of handing off tickets. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and NIST coverage across Detection, Analysis, and Incident Management functions reflect a vendor betting its revenue on outcomes rather than alerts. Skip this if you're building an internal SOC with existing staff or need granular control over your detection logic; Aurora's strength is outsourcing the entire function to practitioners who run it at scale.
Expel Managed Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise teams that lack in-house SOC depth should pick Expel Managed Detection and Response for its 13-minute MTTR and human-led investigation model that actually closes incidents instead of just alerting on them. The 24x7 staffed operations center backed by 160+ integrations means detection works across your actual stack, not just endpoints. Skip this if you need deep CSPM or vulnerability management bundled in; Expel prioritizes incident response over the full prevention-to-recovery arc, which is exactly why it's fast at what it does.
Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt.
MDR service with 13-min MTTR, 24x7 SOC, and 160+ integrations
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform vs Expel Managed Detection and Response for your managed detection and response needs.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..
Expel Managed Detection and Response: MDR service with 13-min MTTR, 24x7 SOC, and 160+ integrations. built by Expel. Core capabilities include 24x7 security operations center monitoring, 13-minute mean time to respond, Expel Workbench operations platform..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform differentiates with Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis. Expel Managed Detection and Response differentiates with 24x7 security operations center monitoring, 13-minute mean time to respond, Expel Workbench operations platform.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform is developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Expel Managed Detection and Response is developed by Expel. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform and Expel Managed Detection and Response serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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