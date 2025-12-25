Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..

Darktrace NETWORK: AI-powered network detection and response platform for threat detection. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-Learning AI for behavioral threat detection, Network visibility across on-prem, cloud, hybrid, and OT environments, Encrypted and decrypted traffic analysis..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.