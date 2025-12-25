Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. SentinelOne is a commercial extended detection and response tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security for its 24x7 managed detection model; you're not buying an EDR tool, you're outsourcing threat hunting to security experts who deliver concierge-level response. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and built-in MDR integration mean your team gets incident investigation and mitigation handled by Arctic Wolf's analysts, not left to you. Skip this if you need fine-grained endpoint controls or plan to keep detection and response entirely in-house; Aurora assumes you want the vendor shouldering investigation work.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing faster threat containment will find SentinelOne's value in its autonomous response engine, which executes remediation without waiting for analyst approval. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with particular strength in automated mitigation that prevents lateral movement. Skip this if your organization prioritizes deep forensic control and wants humans reviewing every response action; SentinelOne's speed comes from trading some visibility into automated decisions for faster mean time to containment.
AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities
AI-driven endpoint protection platform for threat detection and response
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security vs SentinelOne for your endpoint detection and response needs.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..
SentinelOne: AI-driven endpoint protection platform for threat detection and response. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection, Automated threat response, Endpoint protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security differentiates with AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response. SentinelOne differentiates with AI-powered threat detection, Automated threat response, Endpoint protection.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. SentinelOne is developed by SentinelOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security and SentinelOne serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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