Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..

Source Defense How it works: Client-side security for websites against 3rd party vendor attacks. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include Real-time sandbox isolation technology, Protection against Magecart and Formjacking attacks, Automated and dynamic policy configuration..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.