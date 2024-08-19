Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance: Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance. built by Akamai..

Source Defense How it works: Client-side security for websites against 3rd party vendor attacks. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include Real-time sandbox isolation technology, Protection against Magecart and Formjacking attacks, Automated and dynamic policy configuration..

Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.