Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
archTIS NC Protect is a commercial data classification tool by archTIS. Tanium Reveal is a commercial data security posture management tool by Tanium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data classification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across Microsoft 365 and on-premises file shares need archTIS NC Protect's attribute-based access control, which evaluates policy in real time rather than relying on static labels alone. The tool covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and PR.DS (data security) with per-file encryption and dynamic watermarking that adjusts based on user, device, and network context, delivering protection that moves with your data. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or needs native cloud-only deployment without on-premises file share integration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with distributed endpoints and strict compliance obligations should start here; Tanium Reveal finds PII, PHI, and regulated data in place across Windows, Mac, and Linux without staging or copying files, which cuts both discovery time and data movement risk. Pre-built content for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and CCPA means you're not building detection rules from scratch, and the SQLite indexing model scales better than some competitors when datasets are large. Skip this if you need cloud-native data classification or heavy integration with your existing DLP stack; Tanium Reveal is endpoint-focused and on-premises only.
ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares.
Locates and manages sensitive data across endpoints for compliance and privacy.
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Common questions about comparing archTIS NC Protect vs Tanium Reveal for your data classification needs.
archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..
Tanium Reveal: Locates and manages sensitive data across endpoints for compliance and privacy. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Real-time sensitive data discovery across endpoints, Multi-platform support for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Local file system indexing with SQLite database..
Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
archTIS NC Protect differentiates with Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels. Tanium Reveal differentiates with Real-time sensitive data discovery across endpoints, Multi-platform support for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Local file system indexing with SQLite database.
archTIS NC Protect is developed by archTIS. Tanium Reveal is developed by Tanium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
archTIS NC Protect and Tanium Reveal serve similar Data Classification use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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