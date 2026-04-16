Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Archipelo. Pi is a commercial application security posture management tool by Pi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
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DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions.
Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory.
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Common questions about comparing Archipelo DevSPM Platform vs Pi for your application security posture management needs.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform: DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions. built by Archipelo. Core capabilities include Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools..
Pi: Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory. built by Pi. Core capabilities include AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform differentiates with Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools. Pi differentiates with AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform is developed by Archipelo. Pi is developed by Pi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines, Browser extensions, IDE extensions. Pi integrates with Slack. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform and Pi serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Vulnerability, Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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