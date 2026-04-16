Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Archipelo. Legit VibeGuard is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market teams shipping AI-assisted code need VibeGuard specifically because it detects vulnerabilities in LLM-generated code that traditional SAST misses, catching both the code artifact and the model's supply chain risk. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.AM through native AI-BOM generation and SDLC discovery, meaning you're securing the model inputs, not just the code outputs. Skip this if your developers aren't using Claude, Cursor, or similar coding assistants at scale; the AI-native focus means less value for teams still writing code manually or working in completely legacy stacks.
DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions.
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
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Common questions about comparing Archipelo DevSPM Platform vs Legit VibeGuard for your application security posture management needs.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform: DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions. built by Archipelo. Core capabilities include Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools..
Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform differentiates with Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools. Legit VibeGuard differentiates with AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform is developed by Archipelo. Legit VibeGuard is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines, Browser extensions, IDE extensions. Legit VibeGuard integrates with Cursor, Claude, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Confluence and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform and Legit VibeGuard serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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