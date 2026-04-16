Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Archipelo. Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Arnica. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than security can scan will see immediate value in Arnica Pipelineless AppSec, since it detects and surfaces risk at the feature branch level instead of waiting for pipeline gates. The platform's daily re-analysis of existing risks across the codebase, paired with automatic owner identification, cuts the remediation friction that kills adoption in larger codebases. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime protection or threat detection; Arnica is purely preventive, covering the ID.RA and PR.PS functions but leaving GV.SC supply chain visibility incomplete.
DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions.
Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation
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Common questions about comparing Archipelo DevSPM Platform vs Arnica Pipelineless AppSec for your application security posture management needs.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform: DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions. built by Archipelo. Core capabilities include Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools..
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec: Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation. built by Arnica. Core capabilities include Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform differentiates with Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools. Arnica Pipelineless AppSec differentiates with Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform is developed by Archipelo. Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is developed by Arnica. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines, Browser extensions, IDE extensions. Arnica Pipelineless AppSec integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Jira, Azure DevOps Boards. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform and Arnica Pipelineless AppSec serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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