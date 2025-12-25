Archer Resilience Management: Business resilience platform for continuity planning and incident management. built by Archer. Core capabilities include Business impact analysis, Business continuity planning, IT disaster recovery planning..

Gambit Security Balens: Autonomous cyber resilience platform for cloud, backups, and IaC continuity. built by Gambit Security. Core capabilities include Continuous business application visibility and dependency mapping across cloud, IaC, and backups, AI-Native Cyber Resilience Posture Management (CRPM) scoring, Infrastructure drift detection and live impact mapping..

Both serve the Business Continuity Planning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.