Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arcade MCP Runtime is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Arcade. MCP Gateway is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents need MCP Gateway to enforce access control before agents touch your tools and data, not after they've already made the call. The sub-10ms latency on GPU means you're not choosing between security and agent responsiveness, and the full audit trail covers your liability when auditors ask what that agent actually did. Skip this if your agents are still in isolated sandbox environments or if you're not yet running agents in production; the value sits entirely in controlling access across live, production agent deployments.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Gateway for controlling AI agent access to tools and data with permissions
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Common questions about comparing Arcade MCP Runtime vs MCP Gateway for your agentic ai security needs.
Arcade MCP Runtime: MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments. built by Arcade. Core capabilities include User-specific agent authorization via OAuth and IDP integration, Catalog of production-grade MCP tools for AI agents, Open-source MCP framework for building custom agent tools..
MCP Gateway: Gateway for controlling AI agent access to tools and data with permissions. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Granular access control for AI agent tool usage, Role-based access control (RBAC) for agents and LLMs, Read/write operation restrictions..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arcade MCP Runtime differentiates with User-specific agent authorization via OAuth and IDP integration, Catalog of production-grade MCP tools for AI agents, Open-source MCP framework for building custom agent tools. MCP Gateway differentiates with Granular access control for AI agent tool usage, Role-based access control (RBAC) for agents and LLMs, Read/write operation restrictions.
Arcade MCP Runtime is developed by Arcade. MCP Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arcade MCP Runtime and MCP Gateway serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Authorization, MCP Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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