Arcade MCP Runtime: MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments. built by Arcade. Core capabilities include User-specific agent authorization via OAuth and IDP integration, Catalog of production-grade MCP tools for AI agents, Open-source MCP framework for building custom agent tools..

MCP Gateway: Gateway for controlling AI agent access to tools and data with permissions. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Granular access control for AI agent tool usage, Role-based access control (RBAC) for agents and LLMs, Read/write operation restrictions..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.