Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arcabit is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Arcabit. Avast Free Antivirus is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Avast. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy environments should consider Arcabit for its RoundKick EDR, which uses behavioral analysis to catch ransomware and exploits without the overhead of enterprise-scale detection pipelines. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, and its hybrid deployment means you're not forced into cloud-only infrastructure. Skip this if you need macOS or Linux endpoint coverage; Arcabit's platform focus is Windows and Android only, which matters for any multi-OS shop.
Small businesses and individual users on tight budgets get real malware detection from Avast Free Antivirus without paying for enterprise features they don't need; the free tier includes real-time scanning and scam detection across Windows, Mac, and mobile, which covers the fundamentals that stop most commodity threats. The platform maintains consistent malware detection rates in independent testing and operates across four major OS families, so you're not managing separate tools per device. Skip this if you need centralized management, reporting dashboards, or endpoint visibility across dozens of machines; Avast Free lacks the administrative controls and fleet visibility that businesses requiring compliance reporting actually need.
Endpoint security suite with AV, EDR, firewall, ransomware protection for Windows/Android.
Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection
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Common questions about comparing Arcabit vs Avast Free Antivirus for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Arcabit: Endpoint security suite with AV, EDR, firewall, ransomware protection for Windows/Android. built by Arcabit. Core capabilities include Real-time file scanning and protection, RoundKick EDR with behavioral analysis, Safe Storage ransomware protection..
Avast Free Antivirus: Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arcabit differentiates with Real-time file scanning and protection, RoundKick EDR with behavioral analysis, Safe Storage ransomware protection. Avast Free Antivirus differentiates with Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance.
Arcabit is developed by Arcabit. Avast Free Antivirus is developed by Avast. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arcabit and Avast Free Antivirus serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Android Security, Windows Security. Key differences: Arcabit is Commercial while Avast Free Antivirus is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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