Arc4dia SNOW: Covert proactive threat hunting platform with remote freeze & forensic analysis. built by Arc4dia. Core capabilities include Remote suspension of suspicious processes and malicious software components for analysis, Covert operation - hidden from view to prevent detection by intruders, System-level watchdog services to detect attempts to stop or pause SNOW..

GLIMPS Fortress: On-premise AI file repository with continuous malware analysis and retrohunting. built by GLIMPS. Core capabilities include AI-based malware and binary detection using proprietary GLIMPS AI engine, Multi-engine file analysis with 25+ antivirus and detection engines, Automatic retrohunting: new YARA rules and signatures applied to entire historical repository..

Both serve the Threat Hunting market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.