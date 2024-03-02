Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Arachni is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Websecurify is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Websecurify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams evaluating open-source DAST tools for regression testing in CI/CD pipelines will find Arachni's low operational overhead and zero licensing friction valuable, especially when scanning your own applications repeatedly. The framework's modular architecture and scripting capabilities let you customize checks for legacy systems that commercial scanners often ignore. Skip this if you need managed scanning, compliance reporting templates, or a vendor to call when false positives spike; Arachni requires in-house expertise to tune effectively and produces raw vulnerability data you'll need to contextualize yourself.
An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications.
Suite of web security tools, platforms, and open-source frameworks.
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Common questions about comparing Arachni vs Websecurify for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Arachni: An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications..
Websecurify: Suite of web security tools, platforms, and open-source frameworks. built by Websecurify. Core capabilities include Web security tools and services platform (SecApps), Web security automation for CI pipelines (Cohesion), Open-source security testing and exploitation framework (PownJS)..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arachni and Websecurify serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, App Security. Key differences: Arachni is Free while Websecurify is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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