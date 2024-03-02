Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Arachni is a free dynamic application security testing tool. PortSwigger is a free dynamic application security testing tool by PortSwigger Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams evaluating open-source DAST tools for regression testing in CI/CD pipelines will find Arachni's low operational overhead and zero licensing friction valuable, especially when scanning your own applications repeatedly. The framework's modular architecture and scripting capabilities let you customize checks for legacy systems that commercial scanners often ignore. Skip this if you need managed scanning, compliance reporting templates, or a vendor to call when false positives spike; Arachni requires in-house expertise to tune effectively and produces raw vulnerability data you'll need to contextualize yourself.
AppSec teams running web application penetration tests or building secure development practices will get the most from Burp Suite Professional; its active scanning engine catches logic flaws and business logic vulnerabilities that static analysis misses entirely. The free Community edition has trained a generation of security practitioners and remains the de facto standard in security certifications like OSCP, so you're buying into an ecosystem with real staying power. Skip this if your priority is automated scanning at scale across hundreds of applications without manual tuning; Burp rewards hands-on operators more than it rewards fire-and-forget deployment models.
An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications.
A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.
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Common questions about comparing Arachni vs PortSwigger for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Arachni: An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications..
PortSwigger: A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture. built by PortSwigger Ltd...
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arachni and PortSwigger serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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