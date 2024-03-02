Security teams evaluating open-source DAST tools for regression testing in CI/CD pipelines will find Arachni's low operational overhead and zero licensing friction valuable, especially when scanning your own applications repeatedly. The framework's modular architecture and scripting capabilities let you customize checks for legacy systems that commercial scanners often ignore. Skip this if you need managed scanning, compliance reporting templates, or a vendor to call when false positives spike; Arachni requires in-house expertise to tune effectively and produces raw vulnerability data you'll need to contextualize yourself.

PAPIMonitor

Mobile security engineers who need to inspect API calls in Android apps during dynamic testing will find PAPIMonitor's Frida-based approach faster than manual instrumentation or proxy interception. The tool is free and lightweight enough to run on modest hardware, making it accessible for small security teams or researchers without budget for commercial DAST platforms. Skip this if your team lacks Python fluency or needs to test iOS apps; PAPIMonitor is Android-specific and requires hands-on scripting to define which APIs to monitor.