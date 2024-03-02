Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Arachni is a free dynamic application security testing tool. PAPIMonitor is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams evaluating open-source DAST tools for regression testing in CI/CD pipelines will find Arachni's low operational overhead and zero licensing friction valuable, especially when scanning your own applications repeatedly. The framework's modular architecture and scripting capabilities let you customize checks for legacy systems that commercial scanners often ignore. Skip this if you need managed scanning, compliance reporting templates, or a vendor to call when false positives spike; Arachni requires in-house expertise to tune effectively and produces raw vulnerability data you'll need to contextualize yourself.
Mobile security engineers who need to inspect API calls in Android apps during dynamic testing will find PAPIMonitor's Frida-based approach faster than manual instrumentation or proxy interception. The tool is free and lightweight enough to run on modest hardware, making it accessible for small security teams or researchers without budget for commercial DAST platforms. Skip this if your team lacks Python fluency or needs to test iOS apps; PAPIMonitor is Android-specific and requires hands-on scripting to define which APIs to monitor.
An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications.
Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida.
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Common questions about comparing Arachni vs PAPIMonitor for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Arachni: An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications..
PAPIMonitor: Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arachni and PAPIMonitor serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover App Security. Key differences: PAPIMonitor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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