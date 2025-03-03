Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AquilaX is a commercial static application security testing tool by AquilaX. Lunarline Software Assurance is a commercial static application security testing tool by lunarline. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need AquilaX if your developers are scattered across multiple CI/CD pipelines and you're tired of bolting together five different scanners. The platform consolidates SAST, SCA, and container scanning in one gate, which cuts both tool sprawl and the false positive fatigue that kills adoption; hybrid deployment means you aren't forced into cloud-only architecture. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single dominant scanner with deep integrations into your specific pipeline, or if you need advanced DAST capabilities, since AquilaX's strength is earlier in the development cycle.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building critical infrastructure or OT/ICS systems need Lunarline Software Assurance for its dual static and dynamic analysis approach paired with SCADA-specific assessment capabilities that generic SAST tools skip entirely. The vendor's alignment with NIST 800-171 and FedRAMP compliance frameworks, plus hands-on remediation guidance rather than just vulnerability lists, makes this most valuable for defense contractors and energy sector buyers under strict supply chain scrutiny. Skip this if your primary need is developer-first, shift-left scanning; Lunarline's on-premises deployment and six-person team mean slower iteration cycles than cloud-native competitors.
An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities.
Software assurance services using static & dynamic code analysis techniques
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AquilaX vs Lunarline Software Assurance for your static application security testing needs.
AquilaX: An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities. built by AquilaX..
Lunarline Software Assurance: Software assurance services using static & dynamic code analysis techniques. built by lunarline. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with manual and automated techniques, Dynamic analysis in run-time environments, Compliance alignment with PCI, ISO, NIST RMF, 800-171, HIPAA, FedRAMP..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AquilaX is developed by AquilaX. Lunarline Software Assurance is developed by lunarline. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AquilaX and Lunarline Software Assurance serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox