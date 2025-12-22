Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

AquilaX: An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities. built by AquilaX. headquartered in United Kingdom..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.