Aquera AlertOps Connector: Identity mgmt connector for AlertOps user provisioning, SSO, and governance. built by Aquera. Core capabilities include User account provisioning and creation, User account updates and modifications, User deactivation and deletion with account cleanup..

Tuebora Identity Governance and Administration: Cloud and on-premise IGA solution with tiered offerings for identity lifecycle. built by Tuebora Inc.. Core capabilities include Identity lifecycle management, Access reviews with policy-based options, Self-service access requests..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.