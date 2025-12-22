DevOps teams and early-stage security programs should choose Aqua Trivy because it's free, runs offline, and catches vulnerabilities in container images and infrastructure code before they reach production, with no vendor lock-in. The tool scans across OS packages, application dependencies, and IaC misconfigurations in a single CLI pass, integrates natively with GitHub Actions and Kubernetes, and maintains an auto-updating CVE database that doesn't require a paid subscription. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection, policy enforcement across cloud resources, or a graphical dashboard; Trivy is deliberately scan-focused and hands-off, which is its strength for teams that prefer shifting left over centralizing visibility.

CORStest

AppSec teams running frequent web application assessments will get the most from CORStest because it isolates CORS misconfigurations that slip past broader vulnerability scanners, and the free pricing means you can run it as often as you want without licensing friction. With 419 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's trusted enough for inclusion in scanning pipelines where CORS-specific coverage matters. Skip this if your org needs a generalist scanner that also catches SQL injection, XSS, and authentication flaws in one tool; CORStest does one thing and won't replace your primary web application scanner.