Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Trivy is a free vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. CORStest is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and early-stage security programs should choose Aqua Trivy because it's free, runs offline, and catches vulnerabilities in container images and infrastructure code before they reach production, with no vendor lock-in. The tool scans across OS packages, application dependencies, and IaC misconfigurations in a single CLI pass, integrates natively with GitHub Actions and Kubernetes, and maintains an auto-updating CVE database that doesn't require a paid subscription. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection, policy enforcement across cloud resources, or a graphical dashboard; Trivy is deliberately scan-focused and hands-off, which is its strength for teams that prefer shifting left over centralizing visibility.
AppSec teams running frequent web application assessments will get the most from CORStest because it isolates CORS misconfigurations that slip past broader vulnerability scanners, and the free pricing means you can run it as often as you want without licensing friction. With 419 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's trusted enough for inclusion in scanning pipelines where CORS-specific coverage matters. Skip this if your org needs a generalist scanner that also catches SQL injection, XSS, and authentication flaws in one tool; CORStest does one thing and won't replace your primary web application scanner.
Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps
A security scanner that identifies Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) misconfigurations in web applications to detect potential vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Trivy vs CORStest for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Trivy: Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning..
CORStest: A security scanner that identifies Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) misconfigurations in web applications to detect potential vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Trivy is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. CORStest is open-source with 419 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Trivy and CORStest serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Key differences: CORStest is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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