Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Trivy is a free vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. AWVS is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and early-stage security programs should choose Aqua Trivy because it's free, runs offline, and catches vulnerabilities in container images and infrastructure code before they reach production, with no vendor lock-in. The tool scans across OS packages, application dependencies, and IaC misconfigurations in a single CLI pass, integrates natively with GitHub Actions and Kubernetes, and maintains an auto-updating CVE database that doesn't require a paid subscription. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection, policy enforcement across cloud resources, or a graphical dashboard; Trivy is deliberately scan-focused and hands-off, which is its strength for teams that prefer shifting left over centralizing visibility.
Security teams evaluating their first web application scanner or operating on tight budgets should start with AWVS; the free tier lets you run full vulnerability scans without licensing friction, and the hosted model means no infrastructure to manage. The tool catches common OWASP Top 10 issues reliably and integrates with CI/CD pipelines for continuous scanning. Skip this if you need manual penetration testing findings or API-first scanning; AWVS is strongest on traditional web applications and assumes you're comfortable with some false positives that require triage.
Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps
A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Trivy vs AWVS for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Trivy: Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning..
AWVS: A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Trivy and AWVS serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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