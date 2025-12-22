Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in supply chain visibility gaps should start with Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security because it actually maps your SDLC assets end-to-end instead of just flagging vulnerabilities in isolation. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset management thoroughly, giving you the dependency tracing and shadow IT detection that most ASPM tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if you need real-time runtime threat hunting or if your supply chain is simple enough that a basic SCA tool solves your problem; Legit's value compounds with complexity, not simplicity.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security for your software supply chain security needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security: ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases: both are Software Supply Chain Security tools, both cover CI/CD, Secret Detection, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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