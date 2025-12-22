Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security: ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.