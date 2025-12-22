Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Codenotary Trustcenter is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Codenotary. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building supply chain security programs should start with Codenotary Trustcenter if SBOM management and runtime component trust are your immediate friction points. The tool's real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis and continuous re-evaluation at rest and runtime directly address GV.SC supply chain risk management, and the ability to track artifacts across billions of items means you won't outgrow it as your dependency graph explodes. Skip this if you need mature vulnerability remediation workflows or vendor risk intelligence at the depth that larger incumbents provide; Trustcenter is strongest on attestation and artifact provenance, weaker on the business context around your third-party software vendors.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs Codenotary Trustcenter for your software composition analysis needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
Codenotary Trustcenter: AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement. built by Codenotary. Core capabilities include SBOM import, export, and generation across multiple formats, Real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis, Artifact and component tracking across billions of items..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. Codenotary Trustcenter differentiates with SBOM import, export, and generation across multiple formats, Real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis, Artifact and component tracking across billions of items.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Codenotary Trustcenter is developed by Codenotary. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and Codenotary Trustcenter serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SBOM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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