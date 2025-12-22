Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

Codenotary Trustcenter: AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement. built by Codenotary. Core capabilities include SBOM import, export, and generation across multiple formats, Real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis, Artifact and component tracking across billions of items..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.