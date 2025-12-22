Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection
Security teams managing open-source dependencies across development and production environments need Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection because it catches poisoned packages before they execute, not after. The 410,000-package database with transitive dependency scanning and runtime detection covers both installation-time blocking and post-deployment correlation, addressing the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk lifecycle. Skip this if your organization treats malicious packages as a low-priority threat or lacks the development toolchain integration bandwidth to enforce policies across multiple build systems.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection for your software supply chain security needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection: Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection differentiates with Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security integrates with GitHub Actions, Bitbucket Pipeline, GitLab CI, Jenkins, CircleCI and 2 more. Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection integrates with Sysdig. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases: both cover Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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