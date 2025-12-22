Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs Black Duck Black Duck SCA for your software supply chain security needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and Black Duck Black Duck SCA serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases: both cover CI/CD, SBOM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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